League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara Endorses Measure P

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara supports voting for Measure P on the fall ballot.

A yes vote means banning high-intensity petroleum operations, such as fracking, acidization, and cyclical steam injection.

A local league policy requires consideration of environmental impacts in making decisions on oil and gas development: Air quality (including greenhouse gases) and water quality should be top priorities along with adequacy of water supply and protection of agricultural needs.

The purpose of Measure P is to protect the health and environment of Santa Barbara County by prohibiting the use of land within the county's unincorporated areas for high-intensity petroleum operations.

Experience in other locales has shown us the risks of such operations — the release of air pollutants, the escape of toxic substances into groundwater aquifers, and the degradation of the countryside.

For these reasons, the league supports this ban, and recommends a yes vote on Measure P.