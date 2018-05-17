League of Women Voters Forum Highlights Role of SBCC at Community Forum

Panelists discussed ways Santa Barbara college is serving various segments of the community

More than 30 people who gathered at the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library this week got a look at the role of California's community college system.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara forum — titled “What is the evolving role of Santa Barbara City College as a California community college?” — featured wide-ranging presentations and a public question-and-answer session with a panel of SBCC leaders, faculty, a student and the SBCC Foundation.

In 2016, a League of Women Voters of California study of higher education found California’s three-tiered system — community college, California State University and the University of California — was failing to meet the demand for students ready to join the job market with bachelor's degree, said Bill Marks, LWV Santa Barbara chairman of education committee.

Marks said the study was in agreement with the league’s support of public education and community colleges, recognizing League of Women Voters of California’s five-fold mission: “to prepare students to transfer to four-year colleges; to provide workplace skills, career development and certification in a wide range of occupations; to offer opportunities for life-long education; to engage in programs fostering community economic development; and to provide instruction in basic academic skills to those who lack them.”

Panelists briefly offered insight on how SBCC is fulfilling that mission.

“Community college is the public’s college,” SBCC President Anthony Beebe said during his presentation. “It’s about having open educational access to anyone that comes to our doors, and enables them to get an education regardless of academic history, background or lack thereof they may have.”

Beebe spoke of the history of SBCC, which was established in 1909 and offers a range of associate degree and certificate programs, as well as transfer programs that provide the first two years of study toward a bachelor's degree.

State higher education data was presented.

California Community Colleges represent the largest system of higher education in the nation, with 2.1 million students attending 114 colleges. California Community Colleges have an acceptance rate of 100 percent, he said.

The University of California enrolls more than 246,000 students at its 10 campuses, Beebe said. The 23 campuses of the California State University enroll more than 450,000 students.

Melissa Moreno, SBCC’s School of Extended Learning interim vice president, spoke of how courses through the educational classes and community programs serve the adult population. Most classes are held at the Schott Campus in Santa Barbara and the Wake Campus near Goleta, and some classes are housed at community facilities.

“Our instructors are mindful of the community that we are serving,” Moreno said.

Tuition-free courses and contract education are offered, in addition to the School of Extended Learning fee-based community service courses provided through the Center for Lifelong Learning.

Students are taking advantage of earning college credits at SBCC while still in high school.

Moreno noted SBCC’s Dual Enrollment Program, where public, private or home-schooled students who complete eighth-grade can earn college and high school credit before completing their high school education.

The program aims to develop and maintain partnerships that encourage the pursuit of post-secondary education among mainstream and traditionally underrepresented high school students, she said.

It serves students from Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Carpinteria and Bishop Garcia Diego high schools.

“We are serving about 2,000 students every semester in our Dual Enrollment Program in the high schools,” Moreno said. “We bring college programming to the high schools.”

The panel also included SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green; Matthew Mooney, history professor and department chair at SBCC; and SBCC student Krystle Farmer, a Umoja Program student worker.

“The forum gave me information on the great work being done at SBCC by many talented individuals,” said Joanie Jones, LWV Santa Barbara co-president of community education. “I was impressed by the student representative and the staff. I am pleased with the developments in support of its educational programs for students at every age level from cradle to elders.”

The community forum is available on the LWV Santa Barbara Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LWVSB/.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .