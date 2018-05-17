Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:21 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

League of Women Voters Forum Highlights Role of SBCC at Community Forum

Panelists discussed ways Santa Barbara college is serving various segments of the community

Man speaking at a forum. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara City College President Anthony Beebe speaks during the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara forum on Wednesday at the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 17, 2018 | 8:36 p.m.

More than 30 people who gathered at the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library this week got a look at the role of California's community college system.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara forum — titled “What is the evolving role of Santa Barbara City College as a California community college?” — featured wide-ranging presentations and a public question-and-answer session with a panel of SBCC leaders, faculty, a student and the SBCC Foundation.

In 2016, a League of Women Voters of California study of higher education found California’s three-tiered system — community college, California State University and the University of California — was failing to meet the demand for students ready to join the job market with bachelor's degree, said Bill Marks, LWV Santa Barbara chairman of education committee.

Marks said the study was in agreement with the league’s support of public education and community colleges, recognizing League of Women Voters of California’s five-fold mission: “to prepare students to transfer to four-year colleges; to provide workplace skills, career development and certification in a wide range of occupations; to offer opportunities for life-long education; to engage in programs fostering community economic development; and to provide instruction in basic academic skills to those who lack them.”

Panelists briefly offered insight on how SBCC is fulfilling that mission.

“Community college is the public’s college,” SBCC President Anthony Beebe said during his presentation. “It’s about having open educational access to anyone that comes to our doors, and enables them to get an education regardless of academic history, background or lack thereof they may have.”

Beebe spoke of the history of SBCC, which was established in 1909 and offers a range of associate degree and certificate programs, as well as transfer programs that provide the first two years of study toward a bachelor's degree.

State higher education data was presented.

California Community Colleges represent the largest system of higher education in the nation, with 2.1 million students attending 114 colleges. California Community Colleges have an acceptance rate of 100 percent, he said.

The University of California enrolls more than 246,000 students at its 10 campuses, Beebe said. The 23 campuses of the California State University enroll more than 450,000 students.

Melissa Moreno, SBCC’s School of Extended Learning interim vice president, spoke of how courses through the educational classes and community programs serve the adult population. Most classes are held at the Schott Campus in Santa Barbara and the Wake Campus near Goleta, and some classes are housed at community facilities.

“Our instructors are mindful of the community that we are serving,” Moreno said.

Tuition-free courses and contract education are offered, in addition to the School of Extended Learning fee-based community service courses provided through the Center for Lifelong Learning.

Students are taking advantage of earning college credits at SBCC while still in high school.

Moreno noted SBCC’s Dual Enrollment Program, where public, private or home-schooled students who complete eighth-grade can earn college and high school credit before completing their high school education.

The program aims to develop and maintain partnerships that encourage the pursuit of post-secondary education among mainstream and traditionally underrepresented high school students, she said.

It serves students from Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Carpinteria and Bishop Garcia Diego high schools.

“We are serving about 2,000 students every semester in our Dual Enrollment Program in the high schools,” Moreno said. “We bring college programming to the high schools.”

The panel also included SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green; Matthew Mooney, history professor and department chair at SBCC; and SBCC student Krystle Farmer, a Umoja Program student worker.

“The forum gave me information on the great work being done at SBCC by many talented individuals,” said Joanie Jones, LWV Santa Barbara co-president of community education. “I was impressed by the student representative and the staff. I am pleased with the developments in support of its educational programs for students at every age level from cradle to elders.”

The community forum is available on the LWV Santa Barbara Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LWVSB/.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 