Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:36 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Oil Leak Reported After Pipeline Struck West of Santa Maria

Road crew caused leak of 3-5 barrels of oil and water off Black Road

A Santa Barbara County road crews punctured a pipeline Tuesday afternoon west of Santa Maria, causing a spill of oil and water. Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara County road crews punctured a pipeline Tuesday afternoon west of Santa Maria, causing a spill of oil and water. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 5:37 p.m. | June 27, 2017 | 3:45 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County road crew reportedly damaged a pipeline on Tuesday afternoon, causing oil to leak west of Santa Maria.

Just before 3:15 p.m., crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of Black Road, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Firefighters initially estimated the spill at between 20 to 30 barrels, or between 840 and 1,260 gallons, but later said it was much smaller — 3 to 5 barrels.

"Crude oil was spilling out into the culvert and railroad area," Zaniboni said.

Greka Energy crews also were at the scene and shut down a valve "pretty quickly" to stop the leak, Zaniboni said.

Fire crews contained the spilled oil to stop it from spreading into a nearby creek, he added.

Since some of the leaked substance occurred near train tracks, county firefighters asked dispatchers to alert railroad representatives that crews would be cleaning up the substance nearby.

Additionally, county fire's Hazardous Materials Response Team was notified. 

The road remained open during the incident, Zaniboni said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 