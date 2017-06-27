Oil Leak Reported After Pipeline Struck West of Santa Maria

Road crew caused leak of 3-5 barrels of oil and water off Black Road

A Santa Barbara County road crew reportedly damaged a pipeline on Tuesday afternoon, causing oil to leak west of Santa Maria.

Just before 3:15 p.m., crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of Black Road, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Firefighters initially estimated the spill at between 20 to 30 barrels, or between 840 and 1,260 gallons, but later said it was much smaller — 3 to 5 barrels.

"Crude oil was spilling out into the culvert and railroad area," Zaniboni said.

Greka Energy crews also were at the scene and shut down a valve "pretty quickly" to stop the leak, Zaniboni said.

Fire crews contained the spilled oil to stop it from spreading into a nearby creek, he added.

Since some of the leaked substance occurred near train tracks, county firefighters asked dispatchers to alert railroad representatives that crews would be cleaning up the substance nearby.

Additionally, county fire's Hazardous Materials Response Team was notified.

The road remained open during the incident, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.