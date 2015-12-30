Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:29 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Leap Into a New Year of Learning With New Classes at SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

By Berlin Galvan for the Center for Lifelong Learning | December 30, 2015 | 1:50 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City College Center for Lifelong Learning invites the community to try something new this winter term.

With more than 280 classes, including 30 new offerings, lifelong learning for adults of every age means discovering new interests, new friends and keeping resolutions for the new year.

Classes and workshops start every week throughout the term, including evening, weekday and Saturday classes; the acclaimed Mind & Supermind series event and much more.

“No matter what your resolution is, the CLL will motivate and inspire you,” said Andy Harper, CLL executive director. “We hear from students constantly that learning and creating together is an excellent way to connect, so come leap into a favorite pursuit this leap year, or try something entirely new at the CLL.”

Class schedules are available at both CLL campuses, at newsstands throughout the area and online at www.theCLL.org.

Winter term runs Jan. 11 through March 19, 2016. Staggered registration is currently underway. Register for classes and workshops online or in person at the Wake and Schott campuses.

Winter 2016 highlights at the CLL include the following:
 
» Over 280 evening, weekday and Saturday classes

» Classes for your New Year’s resolutions, including Cooking for Dummies or How to Boil Water, Get in shape with Resistance Pilates and Attitude Reconstruction: A Special Workshop

» A new workshop, Writing for Non-Profits Made Easy — which focuses on the development of writing skills to draft and perfect press releases, fundraising materials and public service announcements — as part of its nonprofit skills series

» A new personal finance and home business workshop, Inns and Outs of Airbnb Hosting, which will answer questions about making extra money as an Airbnb host

» A riveting Mind & Supermind talk by Dr. Roger Jahnke, O.M.D., “The Golden Elixir or Longevity and Immortality,” which will help participants maximize well-being

The CLL responds to the diverse lifelong learning needs of the adult Santa Barbara community through promoting knowledge of the arts, healthy living styles and intellectual studies.

The CLL aims to be the educational, cultural and social hub for the Santa Barbara community, continuing a nearly 60-year tradition of excellence.

CLL is online at www.theCLL.org, and on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Center for Lifelong Learning.

 
