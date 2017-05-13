Learn About Alternative Dispute Resolution

Employment law firm LightGabler is presenting a free employment law seminar titled What the Heck is ADR: Alternative Dispute Resolution — What It Is, When to Use It & How to Be Successful.

The seminar will be 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Mulligans Café & Bar, 3500 McCaw Ave., Santa Barbara. A continental breakfast will be served.

Alternative dispute resolution can cut down on legal fees and efficiently resolve disputes with employees. The seminar is designed for employers, supervisors and human resource professionals.

Employment law attorney Jonathan Fraser Light will discuss the difference between mediation and arbitration, preparing for mediation, insurance carrier involvement, including tendering claims to carriers, and the mediation process.

Light also will cover negotiation strategies and the HR professional’s role.

Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance and can be made by calling 248-7089 or by visiting http://www.lightgablerlaw.com and clicking on Seminars.

LightGabler is an employment law firm representing employers and their management. For more information, call 248-7208 or visit www.LightGablerLaw.com.



— Diane Rumbaugh for LightGabler.