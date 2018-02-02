Learn About Artificial Intelligence in Business at Executive Roundtable

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER) will presents Jim Sterne, board chair of the Digital Analytics Association, for a discussion on Feb. 8 about artificial intelligence in business.

The event takes place 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are moving quickly into the business world, SABER said. At this presentation, Sterne will review the basics and practical applications of AI in business.

Starting with an overview of AI and machine learning, Sterne will describe what AI is, where it came from, and how different it is. Attendees will hear how these tools can change their jobs and what they can do to stay relevant in tomorrow’s business world.

Sterne is an international consultant on interactive marketing and customer experience.

He started writing books about Internet marketing in 1994 and has produced the eMetrics Summits since 2002, providing marketing professionals with practical, tactical insights on using data to optimize marketing.

Sterne's books include Artificial Intelligence for Marketing: Practical Applications, The Devil’s Data Dictionary and Social Media Metrics: How to Measure and Optimize Your Marketing Investment.

Cost to attend the seminar is $35 with RSVP or $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, write a check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara, 698-1121 or email [email protected]

SABER is Santa Barbara's premier small business educator and networking organization, dedicated to enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders, SABER said.



— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.