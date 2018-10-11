Learn About College Admissions Process at Bishop Diego High Event

Community members are invited to Bishop Diego High School for a discussion on the Highly Selective College Admissions process, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, in the school's main gym, 4000 La Colina Road.
Leading the discussion is Gary Clark, director of undergraduate admission at UCLA and Rob Schwartz, educational consultant with Premier College Guidance and Instructor in UCLA's college counseling program.
RSVP not required. For more information, call 805-967-1266, ext. 119.
— Cristy McNay for Bishop Diego High School.