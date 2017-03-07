Learn About Colon Cancer Prevention, Treatment

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital will host a free informational event on colon cancer treatment and prevention, 5-6:30 p..m. Wednesday, March 22, at 2050 Viborg Road, Solvang.

Cancer of the colon and rectum (colorectal cancer) is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths for women, and ranks second as the leading cause of death in men.

The risks increase for those who are 50 years old and over, or who have a family history of the disease.

A screening colonoscopy is the best way to determine the risk for colon cancer, which is one of the few cancers that can be prevented and cured if caught early.

Dr. Edward Bentley, gastroenterologist, will give a presentation on Demystifying the Screening Colonoscopy, and former patient Ken Guerrier, of Atascadero, will share how a colonoscopy saved his life.

Genetic counselors will also be available to talk about hereditary risks for developing colon cancer, and attendees can tour the Surgical Services Department.

Light refreshments, drawing prizes and giveaways will also be available at the event. Call to confirm a place at 1-888-999-8262.

For more information, about Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, call 688-6431, or visit www.cottagehealth.org/syvch.

— Maria Zate for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.