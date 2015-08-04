Learn about Earning a CSU Degree in Santa Barbara at Upcoming Info Session

Advice

Extended University invites you to attend one of its information sessions, where you can learn more about the academics and admission requirements and meet with the CSU CI’s representative.

Feel free to bring your questions and a support person.

The next session will take place at on Thursday, Aug. 13, CSU Channel Island's Goleta campus, which is located at 5383 Hollister Ave., Ste. 200.

Information regarding an M.B.A. will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Info about a B.A. in psychology, a B.S. in Business, as well as a B.S business-to-MBA will follow from 7 to 8 p.m.

Parking is free, and light refreshment will be provided.

Extended University offers "Local, affordable degree programs for working adults" in a convenient Santa Barbara-area location with two start dates per year. Spring 2016 applications opened on Aug. 1.

—Melissa Whitacre represents CSU Chnnel Islands's Extended University.