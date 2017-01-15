Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:51 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Learn About El Montecito School San Roque at Open House

El Montecito School San Roque, will host a Kindergarten-Sixth Grade Semester Showcase & Open House from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the school, 3225 Calle Piñon
El Montecito School San Roque, will host a Kindergarten-Sixth Grade Semester Showcase & Open House from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the school, 3225 Calle Piñon (El Montecito School photo)
By Julia Davis for El Montecito School San Roque | January 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

El Montecito School San Roque, will host a Kindergarten-Sixth Grade Semester Showcase & Open House from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the school, 3225 Calle Piñon (corner of San Roque Road), Santa Barbara.

The event serves as an opportunity for current and prospective families to visit the campus, meet the teachers, and learn about the school's programs. ELMO, as the school is fondly referred to, offers intimate class sizes, strong academics, dedicated teachers and a nurturing community. El Montecito School San Roque specializes in preschool through sixth-grade education.

Classrooms will be open from 2–2:45 p.m. for families to visit. Teachers will be present to explain projects and answer questions.  “ELMO Experts” (sixth-graders) will be available to guide tours throughout the campus.

At 2:45 p.m., visitors will gather in ELMO’s central courtyard for performances by each class level and various extracurricular groups such as chorus and worship band. The program will include a special alumni speaker. After the program, the library will be open for math and building activities; there will be art projects in the art room, and Spanish games in the Spanish room.

“We want this to be a community event. A chance for our parents to be on campus and see some of the good work done over the first semester.," said Tim Loomer, interim head of school. "We also want them to visit other classrooms to get excited about the years to come.

"And, we encourage our non-ELMO friends to come, explore, see what our ELMO students are learning, and experience our teachers and students. It’s sure to be a great afternoon,” Loomer said.

To inquire about El Montecito School San Roque or any questions about the showcase and open house, contact Julia Davis director of admission, 962-3091, or  [email protected] To learn more, visit www.elmoschool.org.

— Julia Davis for El Montecito School San Roque.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 