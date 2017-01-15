Learn About El Montecito School San Roque at Open House

El Montecito School San Roque, will host a Kindergarten-Sixth Grade Semester Showcase & Open House from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the school, 3225 Calle Piñon (corner of San Roque Road), Santa Barbara.

The event serves as an opportunity for current and prospective families to visit the campus, meet the teachers, and learn about the school's programs. ELMO, as the school is fondly referred to, offers intimate class sizes, strong academics, dedicated teachers and a nurturing community. El Montecito School San Roque specializes in preschool through sixth-grade education.

Classrooms will be open from 2–2:45 p.m. for families to visit. Teachers will be present to explain projects and answer questions. “ELMO Experts” (sixth-graders) will be available to guide tours throughout the campus.

At 2:45 p.m., visitors will gather in ELMO’s central courtyard for performances by each class level and various extracurricular groups such as chorus and worship band. The program will include a special alumni speaker. After the program, the library will be open for math and building activities; there will be art projects in the art room, and Spanish games in the Spanish room.

“We want this to be a community event. A chance for our parents to be on campus and see some of the good work done over the first semester.," said Tim Loomer, interim head of school. "We also want them to visit other classrooms to get excited about the years to come.

"And, we encourage our non-ELMO friends to come, explore, see what our ELMO students are learning, and experience our teachers and students. It’s sure to be a great afternoon,” Loomer said.

To inquire about El Montecito School San Roque or any questions about the showcase and open house, contact Julia Davis director of admission, 962-3091, or [email protected] To learn more, visit www.elmoschool.org.

