Learn About Finding Love Online from Professional Matchmaker

By Lisa Amador | September 19, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s only certified, professional matchmaker, Lisa Amador, will discuss "Finding Love Online" at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 22 at a “Gather ‘n Glow” gathering at Workzones in Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara.
 
Amador also is scheduled to speak at a “Lunch & Learn,” designed for busy professionals who want to date successfully, but don't know where to start, from noon-1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, 104 W. Anapamu St., Suite A.

Amador will explain how to form a dating strategy designed to be fun and easy to start.

“We know dating can be rough, and because you have a busy life, it’s not always easy to meet quality people when on the go,” Amador said. “And navigating online dating can feel like a full-time job, but it doesn’t have to.”
 
​Amador started Santa Barbara Matchmaking more than four years ago. “A lot of people will come up to me and say, ‘All the good ones are taken,’ or ‘There are so many more single women than men.’ That isn’t true,” she said.
 
Along with matchmaking for her clients, Amador provides dating and relationship coaching. At her events, men and women can hear her top tips on how to navigate the online dating world, and meet quality people who want the same things they do.
 
“If you are currently using, or have used online dating in the past, please let us know which platform (Match, Bumble, Tinder, etc.) you have tried,” Amador said.

“You are also welcome to submit questions in advance to hyperlink "mailto:[email protected]" \t "_blank" [email protected]

Santa Barbara Matchmaking.
 

 
