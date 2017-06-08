Learn About Hormonal Treatment for Breast Cancer

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara will present a health education lecture, New Perspective on Hormonal Therapy for Breast Cancer, by Dr. Fred Kass, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 22 at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 Constance Ave.

The lecture is open to the public at no charge. Simultaneous Spanish translation will be available and Dr. Kass will have a question and answer session following his lecture.

Dr. Kass, an oncologist specializing in breast cancer at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, will discuss relatively new options for hormonal treatment as well as laboratory tests that predict the effectiveness of treatment.

In its 20th year serving the community, the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) has been providing free educational programs and support services to those diagnosed with breast cancer, survivors, and clients with breast health issues.

The BCRC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization. All services and programs are offered free of charge.

The public is invited to attend the lecture, and/or explore the free services available at the Breast Cancer Resource Center, 55 Hitchcock Way Suite 101. For information, call 569-9693.

— Silvana Kelly for Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.