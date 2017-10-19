Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:50 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Learn About Immigration Rights at Library Forum

By Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara | October 19, 2017 | 11:20 a.m.

California Rural Legal Association and the Santa Barbara Public Library are hosting forum on immigration rights with immigration attorney Marisol Alarcon, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Eastside Library Branch, 1102 E. Montecito St.

Participants will get information on constitutional rights and general information regarding immigration laws. They also may obtain a Caregiver’s Authorization Affidavit form and receive assistance in completing the form.

Alarcon will address general questions on the status of immigration programs and pathway toward permanent residency.

“It is very important people are able to know and exercise their rights and obtain free legal information from the appropriate sources,” said community worker Chuy Rocha.

The presentation is open to the public and will be provided in Spanish with the necessary English translation.
 
Information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.

 
