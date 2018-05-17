Learn About Knox School’s Gifted Kindergarten Class

The Knox School of Santa Barbara will host a meet-and-greet event, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 26, for its gifted kindergarten program, which is opening in the fall. The school is at 1525 Santa Barbara St.

The event will be a casual, drop-in morning for families who have a child ready to begin kindergarten or transitional kindergarten this year. Families will be able visit the Knox campus, meet its kindergarten teacher, and learn about the program.

Knox School has served grades 1-8 since 2013. The school's philosophy is that it believes in the early identification of giftedness, which has been researched as being a key component to ensuring a gifted child’s well-being in numerous ways.

The Knox program uses a play-based Reggio Emilia approach to learning, and provides hands-on individualized learning, intellectual stimulation, and a social setting. It includes classes in fine art, music, world language, and STEAM.

— Sarah Savage for The Knox School.