Learn About Labor Unions and Ancestry Research at Santa Barbara Genealogical Society

Jane Neff Rollins presents - "Using Labor Union Documents for Genealogical Research"

Jane Neff Rollins will discuss Using Labor Union Documents for Genealogical Research at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, 9:30-noon Saturday, Oct. 20, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St

Between the 1880s and the late 1950s, up to 1 in 3 workers who were not farmers were members of labor unions. If you had a relative who worked in a coal mine, steel mill, or a factory making cars, clothing, or cigars, they probably worked 10

12 hours a day, 6 days a week under deplorable conditions. If you work or worked a 40-hour a week job, it was members of labor unions who made that possible

Neff Rollins is a professional genealogist at Sherlock Combs Genealogy, where she works primarily with clients whose ancestors came from the former Russian Empire, providing research and translation of Russian documents.

She began researching her family history when genealogists had to scroll microfilm at the Family History Library.

She said the first time she saw her great-grandfather on the 1900 census, she cried. Since then, she has researched in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, and Jerusalem.

She is also an alumna of ProGen Study Group 29, the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy, and the Forensic Genealogy Institute.

Neff Rollins has lectured at the National Genealogical Society annual conference, International Association of Jewish Genealogical Society’s annual conferences, Genealogy Jamboree, Northwest Genealogy Conference, and at local genealogy societies throughout Southern California.

Special interest groups meet at 9:30 am for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA.

The society’s monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m.; featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.