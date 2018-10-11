Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 

Learn About Labor Unions and Ancestry Research at Santa Barbara Genealogical Society

By Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | October 11, 2018 | 1:02 p.m.

Jane Neff Rollins presents - "Using Labor Union Documents for Genealogical Research"

Jane Neff Rollins will discuss Using Labor Union Documents for Genealogical Research at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, 9:30-noon Saturday, Oct. 20, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St

Between the 1880s and the late 1950s, up to 1 in 3 workers who were not farmers were members of labor unions. If you had a relative who worked in a coal mine, steel mill, or a factory making cars, clothing, or cigars, they probably worked 10

12 hours a day, 6 days a week under deplorable conditions. If you work or worked a 40-hour a week job, it was members of labor unions who made that possible

Neff Rollins is a professional genealogist at Sherlock Combs Genealogy, where she works primarily with clients whose ancestors came from the former Russian Empire, providing research and translation of Russian documents.

She began researching her family history when genealogists had to scroll microfilm at the Family History Library.

She said the first time she saw her great-grandfather on the 1900 census, she cried. Since then, she has researched in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, and Jerusalem.

She is also an alumna of ProGen Study Group 29, the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy, and the Forensic Genealogy Institute.

Neff Rollins has lectured at the National Genealogical Society annual conference, International Association of Jewish Genealogical Society’s annual conferences, Genealogy Jamboree, Northwest Genealogy Conference, and at local genealogy societies throughout Southern California.

Special interest groups meet at 9:30 am for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA.

The society’s monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m.; featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 