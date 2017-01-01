Learn About Laguna Blanca School at Admission Events

Laguna Blanca School invites local families to take an interactive, inside look into life at Laguna Blanca with January's open houses and campus tours.

Grades 5-12 Open House — Saturday, Jan. 7, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the Hope Ranch Campus, 4125 Paloma Drive.

Students and families will be introduced to the Laguna community and see the school's curriculum in action. Those who attend can meet and ask questions of teachers, administrators, students, and current parents; learn about Laguna’s co-curricular offerings, college counseling, leadership opportunities, and participation in athletics. There will be a question-and-answer period with a student panel.

Grades EK-4 Open House Children’s Interactive Workshops (with parents in tow) — Thursday, Jan, 19, 3:30–5 p.m. at the Montecito Campus, 260 San Ysidro Road.

Children and parents are invited as an introduction to the Laguna community. They can visit classrooms and explore art, science, music, technology and cooking. This child-centric event offers parents an opportunity to tour the school, meet and ask questions of teachers, administrators and current parents, and learn about the curriculum in each grade while their child is engaged in learning activities.

Campus tours — Families can take a personal tour of Laguna Blanca with one of its admission officers. Following a tour, another option is to schedule a class visit day. Tours are scheduled throughout the week on both campuses. Contact the admission office, 687-2461 to make an appointment.



Tuition assistance — Laguna Blanca School is committed to providing a quality education to outstanding students who for financial reasons would otherwise be unable to attend the school. More than $1 million in tuition assistance was awarded in 2016.



— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca.