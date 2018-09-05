Learn About Lompoc Candidates, Issues at AAUW Forum

With the candidates confirmed for the November Lompoc District Elections, the city of Lompoc urges community members to stay informed of, and be involved in, the election process.

A Mayor/City Council Forum will be hosted by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch, 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, at Lompoc City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

The forum will provide community members a chance to meet the mayoral and City Council candidates, and learn more about local issues.

Deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election is Monday, Oct. 22.

The city of Lompoc maintains an Election Official webpage with current information on the new district election system in the city.

With the nomination period having closed on Aug. 10 for City of Lompoc Districts 2, 3 and mayor, the candidates in the Nov. 6 General Election are:

Mayor: James Mosby, Jenelle Osborne

Council Member Dist. 2: Victor Vega, Shirley Sherman

Council Member Dist. 3: Robert Cuthbert, Dirk Starbuck

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.