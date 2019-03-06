Learn About Lompoc’s Past, Present and Future at State of The City Luncheon

The city of Lompoc and the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau invite the public to the State of the City luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

City Manager Jim Throop and Mayor Jenelle Osborne will present the current state of the city, as well as highlight events from the past year. The presentation will also discuss what’s ahead for the future of the Lompoc Valley.

The luncheon will be catered by the American Host Restaurant, with check-in beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the program starting at noon.

Cost for the luncheon is $25 for chamber members, $35 for prospective members. Registration for the luncheon is due by Friday, March 29.

The public can register online at http://lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/state-of-the-city-luncheon-4-4-19-9933, by calling the Lompoc Valley Chamber, 805-736-4567, or by e-mailing [email protected]

The State of the City will also be recorded by TAP TV and available for viewing online on the city of Lompoc website following the event.

— Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.