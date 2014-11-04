Learn About Marine Life with Central Coast Aquarium at Santa Maria Library

The Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach is coming to the Santa Maria Public Library.

Join us for a fun hands-on experience seeing, learning about and even touching intertidal animals.

This wonderful program will be held in the library’s Altrusa Theater from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13 and is open to all ages. No tickets or registration are needed.

This special event is graciously sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Youth Services of the Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994.

— Dawn Jackson is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.