Learn About Medicare at Free HICAP Seminar

HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will sponsor a free seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare. The New to Medicare presentation will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Jim Talbott, president, Board of Directors, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. "Even those who currently have Medicare coverage could benefit from this detailed overview."

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare covering what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP is partnering with the city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Central Library in presenting this information to the community.

HICAP offers free, unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company, or health plan.

The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Administration for Community Living, a federal Medicare administrative agency.

For more information about the New to Medicare presentation and to reserve a seat at the seminar, contact the local HICAP office, 800-434-0222, or 928-5663, [email protected], or register online at www.centralcoastseniors.org.

— Bill Batty for HICAP.