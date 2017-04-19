Free Seminars Help Explain Mysteries of Medicare

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor three free seminars in June for people interested in better understanding Medicare. The New to Medicare presentations will be held:

» Tuesday, June 6, 10:15 a.m. in the Lompoc Library Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.

» Wednesday, June 7, 10 a.m. at Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara.

» Friday, June 16, 2 p.m. at Santa Maria Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said James Talbott, president, Board of Directors, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

Those who currently have Medicare coverage also could benefit from this detailed overview.

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP is partnering with the city of Lompoc, Lompoc Public Library, city of Santa Maria, Santa Maria Library and Sansum Clinic in presenting the seminars.

HICAP offers free unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

The seminars are a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medical services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about presentation and to reserve a seat at a seminar, call 1-800-434-0222, 928-5663, email [email protected], or register online at www.centralcoastseniors.org.

— Julie Posada for Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.