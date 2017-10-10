Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:05 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Learn About Native American Music, Crafts, Food at Chumash Culture Day

Community members invited to visit reservation

Culture Day highlights singing and dancing in tribal tradition.
Culture Day highlights singing and dancing in tribal tradition. (Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians)
By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | October 10, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

California-style Native American singing and dancing will be showcased during the 11th annual Chumash Culture Day, 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Chumash Reservation, 100 Via Juana Lane, Santa Ynez.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature arts, crafts, food booths and basketry demos. All ages are welcome.

“Throughout the years, our annual Chumash Culture Day has been a great way for community members to visit our reservation and learn more about Native American culture and our tribe’s traditions,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The event begins at 1 p.m. with a blessing, followed by an honoring of elders. California native dancing and singing will occur from 2-5 p.m. and again following a dinner break from 6-9 p.m.

A traditional Handgame Tournament will start at 5 p.m., with teams competing for first-place ($1,000), second-place ($750) and third-place ($500) prizes.

Chumash Culture Days are sponsored by the Tribal Elders Council and the Cultural Department of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The council is a division of the tribal government that is responsible for preserving cultural resources and maintaining the tribe's heritage, history and traditions.

For more information, call the Santa Ynez Chumash Tribal Hall, 688-7997.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.


 


 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 