Saturday, September 29 , 2018, 10:11 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Learn About Officers’ Daily Grind at Coffee With a Cop Day

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | September 29, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is joining law-enforcement agencies across the country in participating in National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the city of Goleta will be at McDonald’s, 6900 Marketplace Drive, 8-10 a.m., for coffee and conversation with community members. 

The event offers community members an opportunity to get to know some of the deputies who patrol the Goleta Valley area and help keep the community safe.

Dave Valadez, Goleta community resource deputy, will available to answer public safety questions and concerns from residents.

"Being involved in the community is the cornerstone of my business, and I look forward to hosting this event in conjunction with our local law enforcement,” said David Peterson, McDonald’s Goleta owner/operator.

“I hope that community members will attend this Coffee with a Cop event and feel comfortable asking questions, bringing forth concerns, or simply getting to know our officers," he said.

McDonald’s will provide coffee to anyone who is sitting and talking to deputies at the event in Goleta.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative designed to advance the practice of community policing by opening communication and fostering a greater understanding between citizens and police.

The idea is to provide residents with an informal setting to meet deputies who work in their neighborhoods and talk about their concerns.

The goal is break down barriers, build lasting relationships and familiarize the public with people who are there to protect and serve them.

“Coffee with a Cop is community policing at its core,” said Ronald L. Davis, former director at the Office of Community Oriented Police Services (COPS) office.

“The simple act of having a cup of coffee with community members can be the first step in increasing trust and cooperation between the police and the people they serve,” he said.

More than 600 law-enforcement agencies participated in the inaugural National Coffee with a Cop Day in 2016.

The Coffee with a Cop program was started in 2011 by the Hawthorne Police Department. Since then, more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies have participated in the community outreach program.

The Sheriff’s Office has been holding Coffee with a Cop events at various locations in the county since 2013.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 