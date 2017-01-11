Learn About Santa Barbara Independent Schools at Kindergarten Fair

The Santa Barbara Independent Schools consortium group will host an annual Kindergarten Fair from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Fleischmann Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol.

The fair, which is only for adults, is designed to give interested parents an opportunity to visit with nine different Independent School representatives. The event will include a presentation by Carrie Towbes, local child clinical psychologist, on the social emotional aspects of kindergarten readiness.

Participating area schools that will be in attendance include: Crane Country Day School, El Montecito School, Garden Street Academy, The Howard School, Laguna Blanca, Marymount of Santa Barbara, Montessori Center School, Providence; A Santa Barbara Christian School and Waldorf School of Santa Barbara.

For further information about Santa Barbara Independent Schools visit http://www.sbindependentschools.com/.

For more information about the Kindergarten Fair, contact Angela West, the SBIS events chair, [email protected] or call her at 563-4770.

— Alyssa Morris for Santa Barbara Independent Schools.