Learn About Shape of Goleta at State of City Event on April 4

The city of Goleta will offer its Third Annual State of the City presentation to the community, 6 p.m. April 4 in the Goleta Valley Community Center auditorium, 5679 Hollister Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

Mayor Paula Perotte and City Manager Michelle Greene will speak on items of interest. Following their presentations, members of the city’s management team will answer questions from the audience.

For those unable to attend, the event will be rebroadcast on Goleta TV (channel 19/104.148) and posted on the city’s website www.cityofgoleta.org. A broadcast schedule will be available after the event.



Prior to the State of the City event, community members are invited to join the Goleta Valley Community Center Board and city of Goleta at the El Corazón de Goleta Mural Dedication Ceremony at 5 p.m.

More than a dozen student volunteers worked with artist Barbara Eberhart from October 2018-February 2019 to bring the mural to life and add public art to Old Town.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.