Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, March 21 , 2019, 4:19 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Learn About Shape of Goleta at State of City Event on April 4

By Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta | March 21, 2019 | 3:45 p.m.

The city of Goleta will offer its Third Annual State of the City presentation to the community, 6 p.m. April 4 in the Goleta Valley Community Center auditorium, 5679 Hollister Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

Mayor Paula Perotte and City Manager Michelle Greene will speak on items of interest. Following their presentations, members of the city’s management team will answer questions from the audience.

For those unable to attend, the event will be rebroadcast on Goleta TV (channel 19/104.148) and posted on the city’s website www.cityofgoleta.org. A broadcast schedule will be available after the event.
 
Prior to the State of the City event, community members are invited to join the Goleta Valley Community Center Board and city of Goleta at the El Corazón de Goleta Mural Dedication Ceremony at 5 p.m.

More than a dozen student volunteers worked with artist Barbara Eberhart from October 2018-February 2019 to bring the mural to life and add public art to Old Town.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 