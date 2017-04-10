Learn About State of Carpinteria at Chamber Event

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual State of the Community Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Friday, April 21, at Rincon Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane.

Featured speakers include: Mark Schneipp, director of California Economic Forecast, Mayor Fred Shaw will give an update of the city of Carpinteria, and Kirsten Ayers, Ayers & Associates will give an overview of the Highway Construction.

New local leaders Danita Rodriguez, superintendent-Channel Coast District, California State Parks; and Robert McDonald, general manager of the Carpinteria Valley Water District will give brief updates on their respective offices.

Sponsors are Title Sponsor COX Communications; Gold corporate sponsors Latitude 34 Technologies, Inc., Meister & Nunes, PC, Montecito Bank & Trust, Rincon Events, and Southern California Edison,

Silver sponsors: Ameravant Web Studio, City of Carpinteria, D.J. Harrison & Sons, Inc., Hickey Bros. Land Co. Inc., Hollandia Produce, Island Brewing Co., MarBorg Industries, O’Connor Pest Control, Procore, Rabobank, N.A., and Shepard Place Apartments, Shops & Offices.

Cost for the event is $50 members, $55 non-members. RSVP required. Contact Joyce at the Chamber of Commerce, 684-54791 or email [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.