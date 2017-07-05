Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:44 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Learn About State of Santa Maria from Mayor, City Manager

By Alex Magana for the city of Santa Maria | July 5, 2017 | 11:11 a.m.

Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Rick Haydon will discuss new community developments at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City Forum, 8 a.m., July 12, at the Santa Maria Radisson Hotel, 3455 Airpark Drive.

Patino will speak about recent city accomplishments and discuss future projects to improve the community’s quality of life.

These range from renovating Buena Vista Park, to downtown revitalization, the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, infrastructure improvements and other initiatives.

Haydon, who is responsible for overseeing 10 city departments, some 700 employees, and an annual overall budget of $196 million, will present an overview of the city’s finances.

His topics will include revenue trends, and how the city plans to meet the City Council’s goals and priorities.

Check in for the meeting is at 7:30 a.m. with the one-hour program at 8 a.m. Cost for the breakfast and program is $20 for chamber members, $30 for non-members.

Register by emailing [email protected]

— Alex Magana for the city of Santa Maria.

 
