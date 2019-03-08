Learn About Treating Aortic Aneurysms at Free Meet the Doctor Event

The Cottage Heart and Vascular Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will present a free Meet the Doctor event about the newest technologies in treating aortic aneurysms. The event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, in the hospital amphitheater.

An aortic aneurysm occurs when the aorta, the major blood vessel carrying blood away from the heart to the rest of the body, develops a bulge due to a weakening of the vessel walls. This can be caused by aging, genetics or other factors.

The bulge, or aneurysm, can enlarge over time as the walls of the aorta become thinner. People with aortic aneurysms almost never have symptoms. Left untreated, these aneurysms could rupture and cause serious internal bleeding and even death.

Dr. Kevin Casey, a board certified-vascular surgeon who specializes in vascular and vein therapy, will discuss the risk factors and ways to treat aortic aneurysms. The presentation will be followed with time for questions from the audience. Snacks will be provided.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center is a nationally recognized regional destination for cardiovascular expertise and medical management of complex heart and vascular conditions.

To register for the event, call 1-844-51-HEART or visit Cottagehealth.org/heartmtd. For more about Cottage Health, visit www.cottagehealth.org.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.