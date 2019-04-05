Learn About United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara, April 8-13

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) celebrates National Boys & Girls Club Week the week of April 8.

The celebration offers the public the opportunity to experience the life-changing programs UBGC offers to children and teens in their community.

Each day focuses on youth advocacy priorities with an event that corresponds with the area. The activities highlight safer childhoods, equity and inclusion, education and career readiness, and health and wellness.

“Boys & Girls Club Week is a great opportunity for anyone to come to their local club and not only see, but also participate in the incredible opportunities our Clubs offer to our members on a daily basis,” said Michael Baker, CEO.

To learn more about what the club in your community is doing, check with the director:

Carpinteria Club: director Don Hall, 805-684-1568.

Buellton/Solvang Club: director Amanda Hauptmann, 805-686-4707.

Goleta Club: director Dana Kasmedo, 805-967-1612.

Lompoc Club: director De’Vika Stalling, 805-736-4978.

Westside Santa Barbara Club: director Jess Gonzales, 805-966-2811.

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is a non-profit youth development agency serving children in grades K-12th, from 10 locations in Santa Barbara County.

UBGC is a member of the national organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Its mission is "to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens."

Emphasis is placed on BGCA’s Formula for Impact making sure programs help youth achieve three priority outcomes: Academic Success, Good Character & Citizenship and Healthy Lifestyles.

The Formula for Impact takes youth who need UBGC most and incorporates outcome-driven club experiences to meet its priority outcomes.

In 2001, UBGC consolidated as one organization serving communities in Buellton, Carpinteria, Westside Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc. It manages Camp Whittier, a 93-acre residential camp, in the Santa Ynez mountains near Lake Cachuma.

UBGC oversees a budget of $4.3 million raised from individual and corporate contributions, foundations, grants, special events and program service fees. To schedule a tour of any UBGC club, contact Baker, 805-681-1315.

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.