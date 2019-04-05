Pixel Tracker

Friday, April 5 , 2019, 11:31 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Learn About United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara, April 8-13

Local events mark National Boys & Girls Club Week

UBGC serves Buellton, Carpinteria, Westside Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc.
UBGC serves Buellton, Carpinteria, Westside Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc. (Courtesy photo)
By Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | April 5, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) celebrates National Boys & Girls Club Week the week of April 8.

The celebration offers the public the opportunity to experience the life-changing programs UBGC offers to children and teens in their community.

Each day focuses on youth advocacy priorities with an event that corresponds with the area. The activities highlight safer childhoods, equity and inclusion, education and career readiness, and health and wellness.

“Boys & Girls Club Week is a great opportunity for anyone to come to their local club and not only see, but also participate in the incredible opportunities our Clubs offer to our members on a daily basis,” said Michael Baker, CEO.

To learn more about what the club in your community is doing, check with the director:

Carpinteria Club: director Don Hall, 805-684-1568.

Buellton/Solvang Club: director Amanda Hauptmann, 805-686-4707.

Goleta Club: director Dana Kasmedo, 805-967-1612.

Lompoc Club: director De’Vika Stalling, 805-736-4978.

Westside Santa Barbara Club: director Jess Gonzales, 805-966-2811.

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is a non-profit youth development agency serving children in grades K-12th, from 10 locations in Santa Barbara County.

UBGC is a member of the national organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Its mission is "to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens."

Emphasis is placed on BGCA’s Formula for Impact making sure programs help youth achieve three priority outcomes: Academic Success, Good Character & Citizenship and Healthy Lifestyles.

The Formula for Impact takes youth who need UBGC most and incorporates outcome-driven club experiences to meet its priority outcomes.

In 2001, UBGC consolidated as one organization serving communities in Buellton, Carpinteria, Westside Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc. It manages Camp Whittier, a 93-acre residential camp, in the Santa Ynez mountains near Lake Cachuma.

UBGC oversees a budget of $4.3 million raised from individual and corporate contributions, foundations, grants, special events and program service fees.  To schedule a tour of any UBGC club, contact Baker, 805-681-1315.

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 