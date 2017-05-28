Learn About Ways to Prevent Colon Cancer

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic and Cottage Health will hold a free forum on Colon Cancer Prevention at 6:45 pm Thursday, June 1, in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's Burtness Auditorium.

The educational event will offer attendees lessons on preventing colon cancer through diet, regular screenings, and understanding hereditary risk factors. There will be a panel discussion on the following topics:

Demystifying the Screening Colonoscopy by Dr. Gary Van Deventer

Nutrition Related to Colon Cancer Prevention by Sarah Washburn

Understanding Your Predisposition for Colon Cancer by Danielle Sharaga

Tours of the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Endoscopy Department will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. The Super Colon — an inflatable giant colon, will be at the event for those interested in learning more about the colon.

Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in Santa Barbara County, but up to 80 percent of deaths could be prevented through regular screening for individuals age 50 and older.

“Colon cancer is preventable, but only if you get screened. We recommend that everyone over 50 be screened for colon cancer,” said Lisa Winebrenner, oncology wellness manager at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.



Space is limited. To confirm a spot, call 1-855-247-9355. Information will be in Spanish and English.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.