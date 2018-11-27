Learn Basics of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. It is a progressive and fatal brain disease that is the most common form of dementia. In the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers.

The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families in the Santa Barbara County community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.

The Alzheimer’s Association has created an education program covering the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia to provide a general overview for people facing a diagnosis, as well as those who wish to be informed.

To help people age well, the Alzheimer’s Association in partnership with Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Community Education Lecture Series offers the Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia program, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E Ocean Ave.

Call 800-272-3900 to register in advance for the free program. Seating is limited.



The Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program:

» Explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

» Examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.

» Details risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.

» Identifies FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.

» Looks ahead to what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research.

» Offers Alzheimer’s Association resources.



To find out about other dates and locations for classes in your area, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 805-636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.