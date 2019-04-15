Pixel Tracker

Learn Beach, Pier, Jetty Fishing Skills in SBCC Class

By Capt. David Bacon for WaveWalker Charters and Hook, Line & Sinker | April 15, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Capt. David Bacon of WaveWalker Charters and Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center is teaching classes about fishing, for SBCC’s Extended Learning Program. The next in a series of eight weekly classes begins Monday, May 20.

The course, Experience Shore-based Fishing, offers instruction in fishing from a beach, pier or jetty.

To sign up for this fee-based class, visit https://sbcc.augusoft.net/ and go to "click to register." Registering will give you a student ID number. Keep that number as it will allow you to register for the class.

After registering, find the search box and enter the class ID number, 22799. The search takes you to a page where you can sign up. If you are already registered in the system, just login and search for class 22799.

— Capt. David Bacon for WaveWalker Charters and Hook, Line & Sinker.

 

