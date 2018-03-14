Learn How Pilots Deal With Emergencies

Robert Perry will teach a class on the operation of internal combustion engines to members of the Youth Aviation Club and others interested in aviation at the March 17 meeting of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Santa Ynez chapter, EAA Chapter 491.

The class starts at 10 a.m. in hangar J-6 at the end of Airport Road at Santa Ynez Valley Airport. There is no charge for admission.

A general aviation pilot, Perry (known as “Captain Bob”) will show the class the operations of an engine using the completely dissembled engine that failed in his light sport aircraft during a flight a mile above Santa Barbara.

Perry successfully glided his Arion Lightning 10 miles to Santa Barbara Airport where he made an uneventful landing rolling off the runway without power from the failed engine.

The aircraft with its new engine installed will be there for students to see how a good-running engine can perform.

Perry, who has nearly four decades of flying experience, will discuss how pilots are trained to deal with emergencies, specifically engine-out emergencies, which he has experienced three times over nearly 7,000 hours flying.

Youth who participate in the Youth Aviation Club program and attend this event will be provided with scholarship applications for a flight-training scholarship presented at the annual Airport Day, May 19 at Santa Ynez Valley Airport.

Last year, two local students received flight-training scholarships provided by a grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.

Ben Baker and Colin Jamison both received flight training at Santa Ynez Valley Airport. Jamison recently achieved solo in a Cessna 172.

For more information, contact [email protected]

— Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Youth Aviation Club.