Learn How to Be a Genealogist While Rooted to Your Favorite Chair

By Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | March 7, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Sara Cochran
Sara Cochran

Genealogist Sara Cochran will discuss Locating Records in Archives from Your Couch at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 16, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St., Santa Barbara.

The digital age has brought billions of records to genealogists' living rooms. However, there is much more available only in hard copy. Learn how to track down these valuable resources, wherever they are in the world, without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Cochran has been conducting genealogical research for nearly 25 years. Her research has taken her into nearly every state in the U.S., as well as Ireland, Italy, Austria and Britain.

She holds a Boston University Genealogical Research Certificate as well as a bachelor's degree in library science and is an alumnus of the ProGen study group.

Cochran said she especially enjoys breaking down brick walls for her clients, discovering the stories of black-sheep ancestors, and helping individuals preserve their photographic legacy.

Cochran began her career as a professional genealogist in 2016 after spending some 11 years working for a pre-employment background check company.

She is currently treasurer of the Southern California Chapter of the Association of Professional Genealogists; registrar for the Aurantia Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution; secretary for the Amanda Stokes Tent, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

She also volunteers at the National Archives, Riverside office.

The Genealogical Society’s special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA.

The society's monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m.; featured speaker starts at 11 a.m. It is not necessary to be a member to attend the talk.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 

