Learn How to Be Part of Community Emergency Response Team

A Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course is being offered by the Santa Maria Fire Department starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

CERT volunteers are trained in a variety of emergency-preparedness and response roles to assist their families, neighbors and co-workers whenever there is an emergency or disaster.

Residents are a key component to successfully responding to emergencies in the community and minimizing the loss of life and property. Everyone has a role in making the community safer and to effectively support professional responders.

Classes are on successive Tuesday and Wednesday nights starting Aug. 1 and finishing Aug. 29 with a drill that brings all elements of the course together in a simulated disaster scenario.

Classes will be held 6-9:30 p.m. in the Fire Department classroom, 314 W. Cook St. (behind the fire station). A minimum of 20 students are required to conduct the course.

Registration and attendance at all classes is required to receive a certificate. Registration fee of $25 is required to offset the cost of course materials and supplies provided to students.

A registration form may be downloaded from the Fire Department website http://www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/fire-services/community-emergency-response-team-cert.



For more information or to register, contact Roy Dugger, Emergency Services specialist, 925-0951 ext. 2334 or [email protected]

—Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.