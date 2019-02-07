Learn How to Dig Up Your Ancestry During Talk on FamilySearch.org

Jamie Lee McManus Mayhew will present FamilySearch.org: Tips, Techniques, and Surprises for Using the FamilySearch Website during the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

The society’s monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by the featured speaker at 11 a.m. It is not necessary to be a member to attend the talk.

FamilySearch.org is an extensive website that includes a worldwide family tree, historical records, a catalog with links to un-indexed records, digitized books, a research wiki, and educational resources at no cost.

Mayhew’s presentation will provide additional tools that that offer some alternatives to conducting basic searches. It will introduce listeners to resources that might be unfamiliar such as FamilySearch Partners. She will show how to successfully research ancestry at FamilySearch.org.

Mayhew is a California native, a family genealogist, genealogical educator, occasional blogger, and professional researcher.

She has served as president of the California State Genealogical Alliance, Southern California Chapter of the Association of Professional Genealogists, and the Genealogical Society of North Orange County California.

Mayhew has been a family history consultant for the past 25 years and currently works at the Oakhurst, California Family History Center.

Special interest groups for the Genealogical Society meet at 9:30 a.m. for: New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA.

A calendar of genealogical events is at http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.