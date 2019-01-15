Learn How to Expunge Criminal Record at OneJustice Clinic

OneJustice’s Justice Bus Project is partnering with the Santa Barbara Public Defender’s Office to provide a free criminal record-clearance clinic, noon-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the Veterans’ Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.
During the clinic, individuals with appointments will meet one-on-one with volunteer attorneys to complete their criminal record expungements and Prop. 47 reductions.
Space is limited. For more information and to make an apointment, call 323-739-8093.
— Mai Nguyen for OneJustice.