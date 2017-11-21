Learn How to Get a Leg Up On Joint Pain

When joint pain becomes unbearable, it can interfere with daily activities and prevent people from doing the things they love.

Experts at the Cottage Center for Orthopedics will be available to discuss treatment options for joint pain at a free event, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Burtness Auditorium.

Three orthopedic surgeons, Drs. Daniel Craviotto, Bryan Emmerson and Steven Pearson, will share information on what causes joint pain and how to get relief for hip, knee, shoulder and ankle problems.

A question and answer session will follow the presentations.

Guests should enter through the Bath Street entry, corner of Bath and Pueblo streets. Free valet parking will be provided at the Bath Street entrance.

Advance registration is required for this free event. Call 1-855-366-7246, or visit http://www.cottagehealth.org/orthomtd/ to register online.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.