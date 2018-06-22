Learn How to Help Out at Library’s Volunteer Fair

The Santa Barbara Public Library will host its first Volunteer Fair, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the Central Library.

Volunteerism is invaluable to the community, nonprofits and individuals. Throughout Santa Barbara, there are numerous programs, events, projects and services that only flourish because of the dedication of volunteers.

The Volunteer Fair will showcase some 20 local nonprofits and government organizations representing diverse community impact areas, from housing, to education, to the arts.

People who are passionate about community service can find opportunities that suit their interests; whether it is a retiree seeking to dedicate some free time to a cause, a student needing to complete community service credit, or anyone who wants to enrich his/her life by volunteering.

This event will provide an opportunity for individuals to connect with local nonprofit and community organizations.

The library welcomes organizations to share potential volunteer, internship and program opportunities.

Organizations interested in having a space at the fair can visit https://santabarbaraca.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=13281&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2018/07/01 to register, or contact Ahmad Merza at [email protected]gov, or phone 805-564-5635.



Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System, SBPLibrary.org, for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Ahmad Merza for Santa Barbara Public Library.