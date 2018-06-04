Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Learn How to Overcome Failure and Succeed in Business

By Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable | April 7, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Jeremy Bodenhamer Click to view larger
Jeremy Bodenhamer

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), a small-business educator and networking organization, will present Jeremy Bodenhamer, founder of ShipHawk, in a discussion about conquering failures while creating a successful.

The talk will be 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, April 12, at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

When it comes to startups, even the biggest successes inevitably encounter failure along the way, Bodenhamer said.

While new obstacles constantly come up, they must be overcome for a business to succeed, he said. This includes conquering obstacles about focus, product-market-fit, and raising capital.

Bodenhamer built ShipHawk, a Santa Barbara-based company, from the ground up and knows it takes more than luck for a startup to raise money and grow. At the seminar, Bodenhamer will share the lessons and business strategies that worked for him.

Bodenhamer is the co-founder and CEO of ShipHawk, a Smart Transportation Management System. He is an expert in the intersection of shipping and commerce, and a frequent speaker on innovation and technology.

He has been featured in TechCrunch, AOL, VentureBeat, Fortune, Internet Retailer, Inc., and Entrepreneur and is a columnist for Inc.com.
 
Bodenhamer also is an active volunteer and an avid Crossfit athlete. He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Bethany Bodenhamer, an educator and youth advocate, and their three boys.

Coffee and networking time start at 7:30 a.m. Cost to attend the seminar is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event, and $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, write a check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara at 698-1121 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 