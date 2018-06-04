Learn How to Overcome Failure and Succeed in Business

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), a small-business educator and networking organization, will present Jeremy Bodenhamer, founder of ShipHawk, in a discussion about conquering failures while creating a successful.

The talk will be 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, April 12, at The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

When it comes to startups, even the biggest successes inevitably encounter failure along the way, Bodenhamer said.

While new obstacles constantly come up, they must be overcome for a business to succeed, he said. This includes conquering obstacles about focus, product-market-fit, and raising capital.

Bodenhamer built ShipHawk, a Santa Barbara-based company, from the ground up and knows it takes more than luck for a startup to raise money and grow. At the seminar, Bodenhamer will share the lessons and business strategies that worked for him.

Bodenhamer is the co-founder and CEO of ShipHawk, a Smart Transportation Management System. He is an expert in the intersection of shipping and commerce, and a frequent speaker on innovation and technology.

He has been featured in TechCrunch, AOL, VentureBeat, Fortune, Internet Retailer, Inc., and Entrepreneur and is a columnist for Inc.com.



Bodenhamer also is an active volunteer and an avid Crossfit athlete. He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Bethany Bodenhamer, an educator and youth advocate, and their three boys.

Coffee and networking time start at 7:30 a.m. Cost to attend the seminar is $35 with RSVP until the day before the event, and $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, write a check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara at 698-1121 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.