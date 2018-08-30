Learn How to Prepare Your Home for Future in Empowered Aging Talk

Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara will present Readying Your Home for Your Future Needs, 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Linda Sadie Williams, a national Kitchen & Bath Association member, certified aging-in-place specialist, and kitchen and bathroom and interior designer with Hahka Kitchens, will be the featured speaker.

The Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series, which is freetothe public, takes place the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club. Seating is limited, so reservations are encouraged.

After assisting her elderly parents for several years, Williams wanted to educate others on how to prepare wisely for their future home needs. Topics to be covered in her informative presentation will include:

Planning ahead — making changes to your home well before challenges arise; bathroom design for safety, ease of use and beauty; kitchen design for accessibility, usability and style; and overall home consideration as you age in place.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping one another successfully age-in-place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

One of some 200 virtual villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village offers support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged.

“The Empowered Aging Series is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities,”said Carol Spungen, Advisory Board member.

To make reservations by Monday, Sept. 10, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, Santa Barbara Village coordinator, 805-729-5038 or email [email protected]

— Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village.