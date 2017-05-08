Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Learn How to Put Networking Skills to Work

By Quienna Broadnax for Santa Barbara Young Black Professionals | May 8, 2017 | 4:34 p.m.

A free networking workshop — It’s Not What You Know…! — featuring LaVada English, training and development manager for Santa Barbara County, will be held 6:30-8 p.m. May 16, at Impact Hub, 1117 State St., Santa Barbara.

English will discuss elevating one's networking strategy to take one's career to the next level.

"Join us for an engaging workshop on strategic networking that will be sure to motivate you towards your next steps to success," said event organizer Quienna Broadnax, of the Santa Barbara Young Black Professionals.

"Whether you are looking to learn new tips or hone your existing skills, this workshop is for you; stay afterward for questions and answers and a short mixer," Broadnax said.

Light refreshments will be served.

RSVP by emailing [email protected] or visit www.impacthubsb.com/events.

— Quienna Broadnax for Santa Barbara Young Black Professionals.

 
