Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:47 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Learn How to Recognize a Natural Gas Leak, Keep Your Loved Ones Safe

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | February 18, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department offers the following information about how to identify a natural gas leak. 

There are a number of different ways to identify a potential natural gas leak.

Look

The following signs are potential indicators of a gas leak:

» A damaged connection to a natural gas appliance

» Dirt, water or debris being blown into the air

» A dry patch of grass in your yard (in an otherwise moist area)

» An exposed pipeline after an earthquake, fire, flood or other disaster

Listen

If you hear an unusual sound such as a hissing, whistling or roaring near a natural gas line or appliance.

Smell

The distinctive odor of natural gas, often described as a sulfur-like odor, can be a good indicator of a gas leak. However, some people may not be able to smell the odor for a number of reasons.

Although a distinctive odor is added to make natural gas easy to recognize, you may not be able to smell it for the following reasons:

» You’re experiencing odor fatigue (normal, temporary inability to distinguish an odor after prolonged exposure to it)

» You have a physical condition such as a common cold, sinus condition or allergies

» You use tobacco, alcohol, drugs and certain medications

» The odor is masked or hidden by other odors that are present

» Pipe and soil conditions have caused odor fade 

What to Do if You Suspect a Natural Gas Leak

If you smell a natural gas odor, hear the hissing sound of gas escaping or see other signs of a leak follow this protocal:

» Immediately evacuate the area and after you reach a safe distance call either 911 or SoCal Gas at 1.800.427.2200

» Do not smoke or light a match, candle or other flame

» Do not turn electrical appliances or lights on or off, operate motorized equipment or vehicles or use any device that could cause a spark

SoCal Gas can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as can 911.

Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 