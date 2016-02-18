Learn How to Recognize a Natural Gas Leak, Keep Your Loved Ones Safe

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department offers the following information about how to identify a natural gas leak.

There are a number of different ways to identify a potential natural gas leak.

Look

The following signs are potential indicators of a gas leak:

» A damaged connection to a natural gas appliance

» Dirt, water or debris being blown into the air

» A dry patch of grass in your yard (in an otherwise moist area)

» An exposed pipeline after an earthquake, fire, flood or other disaster

Listen

If you hear an unusual sound such as a hissing, whistling or roaring near a natural gas line or appliance.

Smell

The distinctive odor of natural gas, often described as a sulfur-like odor, can be a good indicator of a gas leak. However, some people may not be able to smell the odor for a number of reasons.

Although a distinctive odor is added to make natural gas easy to recognize, you may not be able to smell it for the following reasons:

» You’re experiencing odor fatigue (normal, temporary inability to distinguish an odor after prolonged exposure to it)

» You have a physical condition such as a common cold, sinus condition or allergies

» You use tobacco, alcohol, drugs and certain medications

» The odor is masked or hidden by other odors that are present

» Pipe and soil conditions have caused odor fade

What to Do if You Suspect a Natural Gas Leak

If you smell a natural gas odor, hear the hissing sound of gas escaping or see other signs of a leak follow this protocal:

» Immediately evacuate the area and after you reach a safe distance call either 911 or SoCal Gas at 1.800.427.2200

» Do not smoke or light a match, candle or other flame

» Do not turn electrical appliances or lights on or off, operate motorized equipment or vehicles or use any device that could cause a spark

SoCal Gas can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as can 911.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.