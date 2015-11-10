Learn Preservation Techniques at Joint Pain Seminar

Advice

Join the Cottage Center for Orthopedics at our next free Joint Pain Seminar from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Ojai Valley Inn & Spa, 905 Country Club Road in Ojai.

Anthony Romero M.D., an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Cottage Center for Orthopedics, will be on hand to answer your questions. Learn how to keep your joints healthy, and get informed on everything from pain relief to joint replacement. Refreshments will be served.

To register for the Cottage Center for Orthopedics, Meet the Doc events,

call 855.366.7246.

Participants will learn:

» Criteria physicians use to help determine if surgery is the right choice

» Different surgical techniques available for joint replacement surgery

» Minimally invasive surgery and rapid-recovery knee treatment options

» Joint preservation techniques and much more