Learn the Basics of Grant Writing

The Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., is hosting a free half-day class for novice grant writers on June 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The class will be taught by Scott Ullman, expert trainer from the Foundation Center, and will focus on the basics of writing proposals and budgeting. Nonprofit staff new to grant seeking will learn the basics of proposal writing. Those wishing to attend the class or get further information may contact Brent Field, reference librarian, at 805.564.5623, or send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Foundation Directory Online, Professional Edition, is a subscription database available free at Santa Barbara Central Library. The database of more than 96,000 U.S. foundations and corporate donors and 1.5 million recent grants may be searched on library computers or on personal laptops via Wi-Fi. The Library also maintains a Foundation Center Collection of print directories. Free classes on grant researching and writing are given at least twice a year at the Library.

— Brent Field is a reference librarian at the Santa Barbara Central Library.