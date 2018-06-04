Learn The Fine Art of Being a Museum Docent

For visitors to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, docents are the welcoming face and informed voice. A volunteer corps of some 65 men and women from all backgrounds, docents support the arts by giving gallery tours to adults and students.

The Art Museum is looking for volunteers to participate in a training program that begins in September. Those interested in becoming a docent are urged to attend a Recruitment Reception 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.



Docents at SBMA are also key in integrating the art experience into the local student community, as many visit area classrooms to prepare students for upcoming museum visits.

Depending on individual interest, docents research and develop their own tours and can opt to be on teams specializing in the museum’s permanent collection or various themes or special exhibitions.

Benefits of being a docent include attending bi-monthly lectures by museum curators and noted visiting scholars; participating in off-site activities such as visiting other museums or other social events; and meeting others with a passion for art.



The training course for provisional docents includes a full general course in art history, and skill development in public speaking, research, and effective techniques for touring.

Applications are accepted year round with classes beginning in September and continuing through early June.

For more information on becoming a docent, attend the May 8 recruitment reception, or contact Rachael Krieps, manager of school and docent programs at 884-6441, or email [email protected]

Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Entry is free 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 963-4364 or visit www.sbma.net.

— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.