Learn to Make Compost During Hands-on Workshop at Open Alternative School

By Dana Cisneros for Open Alternative School | September 19, 2014 | 6:50 a.m.

Learn to make quality compost and understand the soil food web with Bill Palmisano at a one-day, hands-on workshop and demonstration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Open Alternative School Healthy Lunch Garden, 4025 Foothill Road.

Compost and a healthy food web will:

» Increase the health and yield of the garden, landscape and farm

» Reduce water use, increase water holding capacity and rooting depth

» Make nutrients available to plants at rates they require

» Retain nutrients and stop run-off and leaching

» Suppress disease and pests

» Decompose toxins

Experts and novices will learn to:

» Make the highest quality compost possible

» Build and turn hot aerobic compost piles with the proper tools

» Increase soil organisms and beneficial microbes

The cost is $75. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited! Call or email to reserve your space: [email protected] or Palmisano at 805.570.7965.

— Dana Cisneros is the communication chair for Open Alternative School.

