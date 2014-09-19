Learn to Make Compost During Hands-on Workshop at Open Alternative School

Learn to make quality compost and understand the soil food web with Bill Palmisano at a one-day, hands-on workshop and demonstration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Open Alternative School Healthy Lunch Garden, 4025 Foothill Road.
Compost and a healthy food web will:
» Increase the health and yield of the garden, landscape and farm
» Reduce water use, increase water holding capacity and rooting depth
» Make nutrients available to plants at rates they require
» Retain nutrients and stop run-off and leaching
» Suppress disease and pests
» Decompose toxins
Experts and novices will learn to:
» Make the highest quality compost possible
» Build and turn hot aerobic compost piles with the proper tools
» Increase soil organisms and beneficial microbes
The cost is $75. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited! Call or email to reserve your space: [email protected] or Palmisano at 805.570.7965.
— Dana Cisneros is the communication chair for Open Alternative School.