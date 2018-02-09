Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:50 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Learn Ways to Salvage Mud-Damaged Photos, Books, Documents

By Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara | February 9, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) and UCSB Library invite those impacted by the January debris flow event to have professional conservator Christina Romanowski Bean assess and recommend resources for preserving family memories.

The event will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Road.
 
Bean will review family photos, documents or books damaged by water or mud; help stabilize items; recommend treatment plans; and refer individuals to additional resources and specialists, the Santa Barbara Library said.

Participants should bring paper documents, books and photographs only — no objects.

If an item is still wet, place it into two plastic bags and freeze it immediately to prevent mold, the library said. Remove items from the freezer (but keep them in their bags) to defrost the night before the assessment.

Bring them to the library in a Tupperware or waterproof carrier bag.

Appointments can be scheduled by emailing [email protected] Individuals may also drop by to pick up information about conservation and listings of private conservators in California.

Bean has her MA in Conservation: Works of Art on Paper from the University of the Arts London and has worked for museums, libraries and trusts around the world. She just completed a Kress Conservation Fellowship at the UCLA Library.

To stay informed, individuals can access the SBPL web calendar with all events, programs and classes, and/or sign-up for the SBPL newsletter.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.

 
