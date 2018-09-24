Learn What You Need to Know About Midterms at Empowered Aging Series

Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara will host a talk on What You Need To Know About The Midterms You Do Not Know Already, 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Deborah Levinson, LCSW, will be the featured speaker. The Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series takes place the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so reservations are encouraged.

The presentation will illustrate why voting in this midterm cycle is so critical for preserving America’s democratic institutions. It will illustrate how history repeats itself, yet how the current situation differs in kind, not degree.

Topics to be covered will include: a brief history of political parties in the United States; U.S. midterm elections — why they are critical for seniors; and, how to create productive change in the political system.

Levinson is a John Hopkins-trained licensed clinical social worker who majored in politics and political systems at Goucher College.

Now, semi-retired as a family systems therapist, she is working on political elections and returning to her background to understand the sweeping changes Americans are seeing in society played out in the political arena.



Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers, helping one another successfully age-in-place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

One of almost 200 virtual villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village delivers a blend of support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged.

“The Empowered Aging Series is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities,” said Carol Spungen, advisory board member. “We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics”



To make reservations by Monday, Oct. 8, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, Santa Barbara Village coordinator, 805-729-8828, or email [email protected]

— Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village.