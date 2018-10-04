Thursday, October 4 , 2018, 9:40 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Learning Specialist Pam Boswell Honored for Empowering Students

By Christine Cowles Bergamin for Santa Barbara Middle School | October 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Pam Boswell with County Supervisor Das Williams.
About 50 teachers, alumni, students and parents attended this week’s Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting to see one of their favorite teachers, Pam Boswell, receive recognition for her lifetime of work.

Boswell, who has worked as a learning specialist for 40 years, is director of Santa Barbara Middle School’s Learning Accommodation and Support program.

In a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors, Boswell was recognized for “dedicating her career to empowering students with different learning abilities to have the confidence in their abilities and to advocate for themselves.”

In the same resolution, the supervisors designated October as Dyslexia Awareness Month.

“To not feel limited by one’s learning style and to know that we can all pursue any passion or dream that we may have,” is the mindset of Boswell.

Every student is different, and Boswell said she wants her students to be seen and celebrated for their unique attributes.

A visit to Boswell’s classroom will find students working on everything from prioritizing tasks and assignment due dates, to generating new ideas for an upcoming to essay to test prep and organizing class materials.

Her classroom environment provides both the joy and safety, as well as the accountability that builds successful habits that yield empowered, independent students.

Boswell explains this as she shares a story of a student she taught who had spelled the word “the” seven different ways in an essay, and who happily exclaimed when she finished: “I really want to be a writer. I just love the art of writing stories.”

Boswell has served the past five years on the local and southern California Consortium chapters of the Orton Dyslexia Society Board, an offshoot of the International Dyslexia Association.

She has served on the advisory board for the Dyslexia Awareness and Resource Center for 17 years, where she helped organize its annual The Vision and the Task Conference for 10 of those years.

She was a member of the first Dyslexia Task Force for the Santa Barbara Unified School District in 1990.

In 1977, Boswell received her bachelor of science degree in special education and physical education at Northern Arizona University. She taught three years at Canyon del Oro High School in Tucson, where she did graduate work at University of Arizona.

She then taught nine years at Alvin High School in Texas. Boswell did additional graduate work at the University of Colorado, Greeley, and the University of Houston at Clearlake.

She has worked as the learning specialist at Santa Barbara Middle School since 1991.

